Shropshire hospitals welcome 150 new junior doctors

The junior doctors have come to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) to continue their training and will work across a wide range of specialties, including medicine, surgery and women and children’s services.

Dr Jenni Rowlands, director of postgraduate education at SaTH, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed more than 150 new doctors to the trust.

"The trainees range from straight out of university, to final year before becoming a consultant.

"We have also welcomed many trainees from overseas to continue their learning in the NHS.”

Senior clinicians at the trust delivered an induction programme to the junior doctors covering a number of important medical topics, including sepsis awareness, infection control and antibiotic therapy, resuscitation and end of life care.

The junior doctors will now move on to practical and ward based learning which, supported with an extensive teaching programme, will help them to progress in their chosen field of medicine.

Matt Hancock MP, secretary of state for health and social care, sent out a message this week to welcome all the new junior medical staff to the NHS.

He said: “As Health Secretary, I want to say a huge welcome to the thousands of junior doctors who are starting out in the NHS this week.

“All your years of studying and placements have led up to this moment and you’re going to be able to provide an incredibly high standard of care, world-beating for the patients who we all serve.”

The medical education department at SaTH provides education, support and guidance to trainees and will play a pivotal role in supporting these junior doctors over the coming months.

Both hospital sites have an active education and training centre with a library and clinical skills laboratories and runs in house training programmes as well as regional training days for doctors across the West Midlands.

The department has also recently opened a state of the art, high fidelity simulation suite which supports multi professional education in a simulated ward environment.