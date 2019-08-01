Telford care home stays out of special measures after watchdog inspection

Birkdale Residential Home in Telford was rated 'good' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) at its last inspection, having been put in special measures for an 'inadequate service' in January 2018.

A report published in July this year inspected whether the service was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The CQC found it to be good in four categories, requiring improvement in being well-led.

The care home, based in Oakengates, previously required improvements in all areas after its last inspection in April 2018, and was found to be inadequate in January 2018.

The latest report from the health watchdog states: "Governance systems were in place however, some reviews had not been scheduled and care audits needed to be more in-depth.

"People were positive about the home and staff said they enjoyed coming to work.

"People told us the management were open and honest and relatives were told when things went wrong.

"Feedback was gathered from various sources as part of helping the home progress. The management team worked in partnership with others.

Advertising

"People were protected from harm by staff who had been trained in safeguarding procedures. People were supported by sufficient numbers of staff."

Fran Louise, of Birkdale Residential Home, said the improvements were a credit to the staff and residents.

"Eighteen months ago Birkdale had been rated inadequate and in special measures," she said.

"But with determination, dedication, fresh faces and the overwhelming support from families, we strived to improve and improve we did – CQC now rate us as 'good'.

Advertising

"Birkdale is now moving forward to achieve the recognition it deserves. The day centre provides well-needed daily respite for people that care for their loved ones at home.

"We celebrated our good news with a party in the garden; everyone enjoyed the day, staff, family, friends, relatives and most importantly the people that live at Birkdale.

"Our aims for the future are to carry on with improvements to provide a quality lifestyle for people that live at Birkdale and attend the day centre."