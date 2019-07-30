Telford & Wrekin Council spend on disability grants reaches 10-year high

Disabled Facilities Grants (DFG) allow disabled people to get a grant from their council to make changes to their homes, which includes installing ramps, stairlifts and adaptable bathrooms.

The need for any adaptation is assessed by an occupational therapist, who will identify any necessary and appropriate adaptations and or equipment to meet individual requirements.

Telford & Wrekin Council spent £2.1 million on 258 DFGs in 2018/19 – the highest amount in the last decade.

It had risen from £1.3m in 2009/10.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the reason the spend is higher is due to a number of things.

Council spokesman Russell Griffin said: "Occupational therapists have got additional staff so are putting more clients through for adaptation requests.

"We have an additional grant called wellbeing assistance which is to prevent or enable discharge from hospital or care."

Last year, 166 DFGs were issued in Shropshire, but the council said the amount spent is 'not yet available'.

Advertising

Shropshire Council spent £1.19m in 2017/18, less than its spend in each of the previous five years.

It issued 187 DFGs that year.

Shropshire Council says it made the decision to bring the home improvement agency contract in house in 2017/18.

Saving

Advertising

Laura Fisher, the council’s housing services manager, said it meant a saving in the cost of delivering the DFG programme and a 'more streamlined approach for customers'.

She added: “However, this also meant there was a period of time where the number of grants being carried out was reduced due to a team restructure and a redesign of processes.

"Although there was minimal disruption while the new staff bedded in, it has resulted in a slightly lower number of mandatory grants being completed in 2018/19.

“For the financial year of 2019/20 we are back on track regarding numbers to be completed throughout the year, with 46 DFGs completed to date and 84 currently in the process of being completed.

“Shropshire Council is currently reviewing its assistance policy and looking at how best to utilise the funding provided for mandatory grants and discretionary works to ensure we can provide a better and quicker process for clients requiring adaptations.”

The data was revealed following freedom of information requests being submitted on behalf of A Wood Idea, a retailer of hardwood doors and flooring based in the north east of England.

Data from 73 councils in England showed that the collective spend through DFGs has grown by more than 25 per cent, rising from £75m in 2009/10 to more than £100m in 2018/19.

Of the councils which responded to the requests, Leeds City Council was found to spend the most on funding the grants, averaging £6.5m annually between 2009/10 and 2018/19.

Manchester City Council followed in second place with an average spend of £4.6m.

Wokingham Council had the lowest DFG annual spend on average at £397,948, based on data supplied between 2014/15 and 2018/19.

To arrange an assessment in Shropshire call 0345 678 9044.

In Telford and Wrekin call My Choice on 07548 933640.