Shropshire charity hoping to spread joy with summer raffle

Time is running out to get a ticket for Severn Hospice’s annual summer raffle with this week’s closing date for buying tickets looming.

The charity is urging people to make a difference to families’ lives by purchasing £1 tickets for the bumper draw.

Money raised from raffle ticket sales will help fund comforting care and emotional support for people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales who are living with an incurable illness.

Lottery manager, Karen Swindells, said: “We know how precious memories are and how much it means to the families we care for that we can give them the time, space and peace to make more of them.

“Taking part in our summer raffle not only means you’ll be in with the chance of winning a fabulous £5,000 first prize and maybe create some wonderful new memories for you and those you love, but it will also help us give those we care for time for memories too. It really is just the ticket.”

There are 43 cash prizes to be given away in the draw, which takes place on ­­­July 12, including a jackpot of £5,000 for one lucky winner, a runner up prize of £200 and third place of £100.

There are also 40 cash prizes of £10 up for grabs too. Players must be older than 16 to take part.

Supporters have until Friday to get their tickets, which are available online, in the hospice’s shops and receptions in Telford and Shrewsbury.

Karen added: “Last year, our raffle and lottery supporters contributed almost £1 million towards our specialist care, which is absolutely amazing.

“Every penny donated to us makes a real difference to local families as it all adds up!”

To find out more or to purchase tickets for Severn Hospice’s summer raffle go to severnhospice.org.uk/justtheticket