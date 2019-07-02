Panel visits hospitals as part of Future Fit decision

The plan, which would see a £312 million re-organisation of both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital Telford, is currently awaiting approval from the Health Secrtary Matt Hancock.

This week's visit to the hospitals, by the Independent Reconfiguration Panel, is a key part of the review that will decide if the much-delayed project goes ahead.

As they welcome the panel representatives, the board of directors at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (Sath), which manages the hospitals, has again thrown its weight behind the plan.

At a meeting of the board last week, members said it was vital plans moved forward as quickly as possible.

Ben Reid, trust chairman, said: “Through the hard work of people across the trust and in the wider health and care community, we have secure a commitment of £312 million in funding from the Government to develop both hospital sites to deliver state-of-the-art facilities where staff will be proud to work and in which patients will choose to be treated.

“The money makes up the largest proportion of a £760 million investment from the Government – the single biggest capital injection of its kind in the NHS for over a decade.

“As a board, we remain fully committed to this plan. We are very clear that the move to separate planned and emergency care is the best thing to do, both for our patients and for our staff.

“Our emergency care workforce remains fragile and it is only by bringing all specialists together in one place that we can provide the safest, quickest and most dignified care to patients when they need it.

Advertising

“Equally, having a centre for planned care will ensure far fewer operations are cancelled because of the pressure of emergency attendances and admissions, which are rising year-on-year.”

Mr Reid said they were looking forward to the panel's visit, which he said would give the chance to explain their reasoning behind the plans.

He said: “The panel’s visit is a positive step towards a final decision on a scheme which we are keen to progress as soon as possible.

“This is another chance for us to share our vision not only of the future of our hospitals but, along with our healthcare partners, for providing care out of the hospital setting.

“The panel will have the chance to hear from clinicians about why they believe our plans offer the best long-term solution for our patients before they make their final recommendations to the Secretary of State.”