New group offers support to mums

Bethan Richards has formed Baby You Got This, and will run a series of workshops and courses aimed at helping women who may be experiencing mental health issues.

Bethan said: “Having delivered many beautiful babies and supported hundreds of new parents, I know all too well how overwhelming the whole experience can be.

"Whilst friends and family may be a well-meaning and an invaluable source of help and advice, conflicting views and opinions often lead to confusion and stress - hence the birth of my new business to offer that critical support in the early days and months.”

Baby You Got This offers the Newborn Package, typically five one-hour consultations within the first 6 – 8 weeks of baby’s life.

In addition to this Baby Massage and Baby Yoga sessions, which are delivered to small groups or on a one to one basis are offered. They are available throughout Shropshire, Cheshire, Mid and North East Wales.

Bethan's work forms part of Maternal Mental Health Month which runs throughout May and is organised by Maternal Mental Health Awareness member the Perinatal Mental Health Partnership (PMHP).

It has been found that 10-20 per cent of new mother’s suffer with mental health issues during pregnancy and after child birth. Perinatal Mental Health refers to a woman’s mental health during pregnancy and the first year after birth. This includes mental illness existing before pregnancy, as well as illnesses that develop for the first time, or are greatly exacerbated in the perinatal period.

Examples of perinatal mental illness include antenatal depression, postnatal depression, anxiety, perinatal obsessive compulsive disorder, postpartum psychosis and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). These illnesses can be mild, moderate or severe, requiring different kinds of care or treatment.

Bethan added: "Cuts in public spending don’t always allow time for NHS staff to offer emotional and pastoral care, which are essential to new parents during the very exciting but challenging times of parenthood. Baby You Got This bridges this gap; as well as providing additional services to promote bonding and attachment with new parents, helping the ongoing development of babies during this crucial stage in their lives."

For more information go to www.baby-you-got-this.com