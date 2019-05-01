Hospital eateries top for hygiene

Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) gave the rating to Caffe Bistro and the main Mytton Restaurant at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) during a recent inspection.

Shelley Gooding, food safety compliance manager at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs RSH and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, praised staff for the achievement.

She said: “The ratings were given in a formal visit by council EHOs and I’m very pleased to say we have maintained our five-star rating.

“The inspectors looked at our food safety management procedures, the structure of the areas, our equipment, cleaning and food hygiene procedures.”

Nick Parkin, Senior Catering Manager, added: “This achievement is a testament to our staff who work really hard to ensure the best cleanliness and hygiene standards are achieved.

“They have also ensured we are following allergy procedures so that patients, visitors and staff can be sure of what they are eating.”

The restaurant and coffee shop at PRH also has a five-star hygiene rating.