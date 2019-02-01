Oswestry weight loss coach Carol marks 25 years

Carol Lewis, 65, joined a weight loss support group in 1990, after seeing holiday photos of her and her father.

Carol said: "I had been overweight all my life. I had a few periods when I did lose weight, at college in the early 1970s and before I married.

"Then I had two children and the weight went up and up.

"I gave up smoking in the January of 1990 and the weight went up even more. It was the July that we went on holiday.

"The holiday photos were horrendous. I was bigger than my dad.

"Seeing that holiday photo on the beach that summer was my trigger."

Carol was presented with a certificate for her 25 years of service.

Carol joined a Weight Watchers group the next week, and over the course of the next three years she dropped from 17 stone 13.5lbs to her target weight of 10 stone 7lbs.

By then she had decided she wanted to help others achieve their goals, and signed up to become a 'wellness coach' herself.

"I loved the support of the workshops, I always knew that I was not on my own. That became part of my reason to become a coach.

"I run eight workshops a week and also an online coach five times a week.

"Working for WW has given me many amazing experiences including a trip down under to Australia and New Zealand as an online coach.

"My career with WW has given me confidence, independence and a brilliant job. I love that for 25 years I’ve supported members through their journeys to health and wellness."

