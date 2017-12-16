Warning over prescription changes

A new way of ordering repeat prescriptions which has been in place in Telford for a year is now extended to the rest of Shropshire, and one pharmacist is urging people to leave plenty of time to get their order.

The prescription ordering direct service, where people can ask for a repeat prescription by telephoning their GP rather than attending in person, was introduced in Telford & Wrekin last year.

It has now being extended to the whole of Shropshire, but Ian Swindell, who works at the Lunts Pharmacies in Shrewsbury, Craven Arms and Pontesbury, said the service could vary from surgery to surgery.

He said: “The service can be very effective.

“However it can differ, sometimes an order can be signed off by doctors and the prescription be at the pharmacy within minutes.

“Sometimes it takes 48 hours - and then the pharmacy may have to order the medication in."

Mr Swindell said the prescription itself would always be ready within 48 hours, but the medication might not be.

“I would urge people to order their repeat medication a week before they run out, to ensure it will definitely be there ready to pick up," he said.

The service, which is used by seven medical practices across Telford, will be rolled out across surgeries around the rest of Shropshire over the coming months.

Mr Swindell said Lunts Pharmacies would still continue to dispense and deliver prescriptions as normal.

“Essentially not much will change for customers,” Mr Swindell said.

“It is more of a change in the system behind the scenes and we want to warn customers that the extra layer of administration introduced could cause a delay to the ordering process.

“Please be aware and leave plenty of time to ensure you do not run out of vital medication.”