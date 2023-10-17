Kind donations from housing group help Telford families in need

Simon Lellow, Operations Manager at TCS and Jo Hall, Area Manager with the Wrekin Housing Group

Colleagues have donated and collected food and toiletries for Telford Crisis Support (TCS).

TCS is an independent, volunteer-led charity providing a wide range of related support services for individuals and families across the borough.

Alongside their core foodbank service, TCS runs a baby and toddler bank and a school uniform pre-loved scheme, as well as offering help with home energy, re-homing, and support for bed poverty community projects.

Deb Morrison, financial inclusion manager with The Wrekin Housing Group, said: "We work to not only provide good quality homes and services for our customers, but we also strive to make a difference to people’s lives.

“We’re delighted to have been able to help the Telford Crisis Support with the fantastic work they do. During this cost of living crisis, people need brilliant organisations like Telford Crisis Support more than ever before."