Volunteers get crafty in Market Drayton to help kitchen for the homeless

Nikita Smith from Kita May Designs

The craft fair at the Beacon Centre in Market Drayton was organised by fundraising stalwarts Lisa-Helen Jones and husband Darren.

Over the years, the pair have raised more than £15,000 for the Compassion Kitchen, which helps homeless and vulnerable people in Stoke-on-Trent.

The fair, which ran from 9am to 2pm, saw a steady-stream of people visit to see the arty wares.

Darren Jones and Lisa Jones with Lisa's work

Lisa-Helen said: "We had all sorts on sale from cakes, knitted toys to a lady who makes jewellery from things she finds on the beach, animals and vases, and a lady who hand paints cards and pictures.

"We even had a lady that makes bandannas for dogs that have disabilities who brought along her dog Rosie, who proved very popular with everyone. And I do macrame, which is items made out of knotted rope."

She said she and her husband had been raising money for the Stoke-on-Trent charity for several years, and the craft fair was the latest in a range of events they have held.

Mick and Melissa Jones from Missys Little House of Crafts

"It is something we have been raising money for for years. Over the years we must have raised between £15 and 16,000. We do everything from table top fairs in the garden to online raffles during lockdown."

She added that the craft fair brought in around £120 towards feeding the homeless and vulnerable.

"It all helps and every penny matters," added Mrs Jones.

Crafters Lucy and Trudy Gardner with assistance dog Rosie

The next craft fair at the Beacon in Market Drayton is on May 27 same between 9am and 2pm.

Caroline Collier from Yarn and More, shows Paige Lloyd a hat