Volunteers needed to help run food shares in Market Drayton

Dan Thomas of The Refill Emporium.

A newly-launched community group in Market Drayton is looking to recruit more volunteers to help with the operating of its food shares, organisers have announced.

Sustainable Market Drayton was set up at the end of last year, with the aim of supporting the education and re-sourcing of a sustainable lifestyle.

Dan Thomas, who runs The Refill Emporium in the town, wanted to focus his attention on projects which were wallet-friendly due to the rising food prices as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

He introduced the 'Festive Foodshare' events in December last year, during the busy Christmas period, where lots of supermarkets often have surplus food that goes to waste.

Volunteers collected the leftover food from nearby supermarkets, which was taken to The Refill Emporium where it could be sorted and distributed to members of the community.

Dan said: "It's not about need, it's about avoiding losing surplus food, particularly stopping it from going in the bin. It can go to anyone who wants it.

"We had nothing left over at Christmas, everything was taken and distributed to people. It was very well received and it was clear people don't like seeing the quantity of food being wasted."

Now, in order to upscale the food shares, Dan is in need of more people to come forward to volunteer a couple of hours a week to collect surplus food.

He added: "We are now just about to start collecting regularly from Aldi and Lidl in Market Drayton and distributing this via a community pantry which is located upstairs in the shop.

"Again that will be free, we don't charge for food, we just ask people for donations towards the running costs because the fridges where we store food are expensive to run.

"We are looking to expand to other collections, so hoping to collect from other supermarkets and businesses. It's hard for everyone at the minute, but that's why the volunteering is kept to one hour a week."

Dan went on to say that he is open to as many people as possible who would like to help and said 'the more the merrier', if they want to join the team of six.