The team at Telford Together

Telford & Wrekin CVS - through its Telford Together initiative - has organised demonstrations of ways to cook great meals by using low-energy appliances like the hugely popular air fryers, more humble slow cookers and the mainstay of many kitchens, the microwave.

Laura Thorogood, the service manager for All Age Family Carers, said: "The course runs from February 16 to March 23 but it is now fully booked, which is great. We are hoping to put more courses on in the future depending on funding."

The idea is to pass on great money-saving cooking tips, as big ovens and grills can be more expensive to use. Slow cookers are useful for batch cooking meals all in one go, which can be safely stored in freezers. At the end of the course, participants will be given a low-energy appliance.

Feed a Family:

"It's a very much come and meet and get together for cooking on a budget. There are opportunities to learn about low-energy cooking.

"We are looking to understand the need that is out there in the community and have conversations with our partners. It's about recognising there is a need and working with others to see what we can do."

CVS is working in partnership with organisations including Telford & Wrekin Council, Telford Centre and Veolia on the initiative.

Telford & Wrekin CVS also organises a weekly warm space under the Telford Together banner at its Hazeldine House headquarters in Telford Centre.

Every Thursday the warm hub opens for the whole family from 1pm to 4pm and has a children's play area for the little ones. Vegetable curry, naan bread and popodoms are on the menu.

Ms Thorogood said the main thing is that people can just turn up and have a friendly chat. Advisors are on hand to help people with their energy worries, with goodies up for grabs.

"There is no judgement, only kindness and support," said Ms Thorogood. "It has proved popular. There is also our wellbeing cafe where people can get cooked meals."

The warm space is backed by Telford Centre, Telford & Wrekin Council, Veolia UK, and Primark Telford.