Landlords donate £1,000 to food bank

Wrekin Landlord Association has donated the money to the food bank based at Dawley Christian Centre to help provide food parcels for people struggling with the cost of living.

Sharon Hanson, administrator at Dawley Christian Centre, said many people in Telford had faced a tough start to the year, with cold weather, higher energy bills and falling incomes.

"The increase in the cost of food can be the final straw for some people," she said.