Landlords donate £1,000 to food bank

By Mark AndrewsDawleyFeed a FamilyPublished: Comments

Shropshire property landlords have chipped in with £1,000 to help a food bank in the county.

Wrekin Landlord Association has donated the money to the food bank based at Dawley Christian Centre to help provide food parcels for people struggling with the cost of living.

Sharon Hanson, administrator at Dawley Christian Centre, said many people in Telford had faced a tough start to the year, with cold weather, higher energy bills and falling incomes.

"The increase in the cost of food can be the final straw for some people," she said.

Ian Lawson, of Wrekin Landlord Association added: “We are delighted to support the fantastic work the food bank does for people in and around Telford.”

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

