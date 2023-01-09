Notification Settings

Boutique opticians to donate all January proceeds from private eye tests to food bank

By Megan Howe

A kind-hearted gesture from a Shropshire opticians will see all proceeds it makes from private eyewear tests donated to a foodbank in January.

Style Optique in Market Drayton. From left: Sam Davé, Eva Davé and Zoe Witham
Style Optique in Market Drayton. From left: Sam Davé, Eva Davé and Zoe Witham

The team at Market Drayton-based practice Style Boutique say they want to 'give something back to the community' this New Year, while also encouraging people to come forward for an eye test.

Eva Davé, co-founder at Style Optique said: "We want to support those local people who are in crisis and need throughout January, an often-difficult and tough time of the year after the excess of the Christmas season.

"So in January 2023 we will be donating all of our fees from private eyewear test appointments to the Market Drayton Foodbank.

"We are happy to be giving something back into the wonderful local community of Market Drayton.

“We’d also like to encourage people to put their health first in the new year by coming forward for a sight test.

"More than five million people globally will start 2023 with forms of blindness which is often preventable but often made worse by missing or not attending routine eye examinations.

Style Optique in Market Drayton. From left: Sam Davé, Eva Davé and Zoe Witham

"It’s therefore advised that people prioritise this area of their health with routine checks for their sight.”

The donation comes as a welcome boost to Market Drayton Foodbank, which offers three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis.

They are part of a nationwide network of food banks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

To book an eye test with Style Boutique in January, contact info@styleoptique.co.uk or call 01630 652945 and ask to speak with Eva or Sam Davé.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

