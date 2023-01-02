Notification Settings

More than 550 hampers provided to homes in need by Shrewsbury foodbank

By Dominic Robertson

A Shropshire food bank has confirmed it provided more than 550 Christmas hampers to homes.

Karen Williams, manager of Foodbank Plus
Shrewsbury Foodbank Plus, based at the Barnabas Centre in the town, provided the hampers for people in and around Shrewsbury and surrounding villages.

In total the charity, which has faced 'extraordinary demand for help' throughout the year, delivered 560 Christmas hampers.

Feed a Family:

Karen Williams, manager of Foodbank Plus, thanked its donors, community partners and volunteers, for their work in making sure the hampers were available.

She said: "We have been working really hard to ensure people in the locality receive a Christmas hamper this year, those who need it and those that have been referred, and receive gifts for their children as appropriate."

The organisation has been closed since Christmas and will reopen on Tuesday.

