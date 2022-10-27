Newport Food Bank is given extra support from kind-hearted councillor

Councillor Peter Scott with Kim Bromley, Laurie Norton, Sue Longley and Margaret Chapman

Peter Scott, who is an independent on Newport Town Council, also represents North and West Ward on Telford and Wrekin Council.

Each member at county level is given £10,000 from Telford and Wrekin Council to distribute to worthy causes under the councillors’ pride fund scheme.

Challenges

Councillor Scott has given part of the money to the food bank.

It is – he says – in recognition of the challenges it is facing with the cost of living crisis, utility bill rises and the implications for increased use around those issues.

"With the current energy and cost of living crisis I felt it important to do something positive for those who will struggle to make ends meet this winter," he said.

"The TWC Councillor Pride Fund is to help people in our wards. Newport Food Bank volunteers help a lot of people now and that number will escalate over the coming winter.

"The donation will help the volunteers serve those in need in the Newport area. I am pleased to the council will also make a donation as well. We must do all we can to help anyone in need.

"It is vital that residents continue to make food donations. We are all in this together."

He added: “It’s not just individuals who are facing increases in bills and costs, the food bank is having to pay for the premises, heating and lighting before they even think about welcoming people in and handing out supplies.

“They also provide help and advice and there are costs associated with that – everyone is suffering in one way or another at the moment and if I can do something to help a little bit with that I will.

“I have seen for myself first hand the work they do in the community and it is not just for the homeless or vulnerable, increasingly we are seeing working people who may be paid month-to-month seeking their help.”

The food bank is well established in the town, having been set up by Newport Christian Fellowship in 2013.

It is entirely run by volunteers and support from the local community.

It is currently appealing for tinned meat, veg and soup, toiletries, pasta, biscuits and other sweet treats.