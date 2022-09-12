Feed a Family: Liz getting the message out when supplies running short

Liz Bird has run Bridgnorth Food Bank since 2013

But despite it being well staffed with a committee and team of volunteers who turn out every Monday to run it and also work tirelessly to deliver and sort supplies, it could not run without donations.

Stocks are always low on some items and regular appeals go out over social media to cover the shortfall.

Liz Bird, who has run the food bank since 2013 said they rely on the generosity of the people of the town to make sure they have enough supplies, even though they have reserves which they could dig into - and sometimes do - to buy food to stock the shelves.

And she said despite her 'getting on her bike' to promote the work they do with talks to groups around the area, social media and the internet has also been a valuable tool in getting the message across.

She said: "We have our own Facebook page and Twitter account which is updated regularly with news items such as the Italian Auto event coming to Bridgnorth which this year is kindly supported our work.

"They also act as a tool to let people know if we are running short on items and those are often shared with other sites such as Love Bridgnorth - social media seems to be where everyone goes to these days to find information or even gossip and we have moved with the times in that respect.

"The website gives basic information but we find that updating the Facebook page is instant, it is easy to put pictures on there as well and it gives a good snapshot of what we do and where we are at with it on a weekly basis."

Bridgnorth Food Bank opens its doors on Mondays from 10.30am-12.30pm at 7 West Castle Street. Currently they are looking for donations of tinned vegetables, tinned tomatoes, tinned soup, tinned meat, pasta sauces, biscuits and squash if anyone can please make a donation. They also always need bags for life, which must be clean and undamaged.

Donations can be made at Co-op in Low Town, Bridgnorth Town Council offices, Charlie’s at the Old Mill, Aldi on Bridgnorth Road, Sainsbury’s and churches in the town.