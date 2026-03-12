'I transformed my hobby into a career creating whimsical watercolours inspired by Shropshire landmarks and wildlife'

“I’ve been painting since I was 14 but it was just a hobby. In 2018, I thought it would be nice to do it as a job – everybody dreams of earning money from their hobby.

“Before I started my art business in 2018, I had various jobs in retail and also worked at after-school clubs at primary schools doing art with children, and also offered one-to-one art tuition from my home,” says Sarah. For the first few years, she painted family and pet portraits from photographs before turning her attention to her hometown of Shrewsbury.

“In 2024, I painted the market square in Shrewsbury and it all started to take off,” explains the mother-of-three.

St Chad's Church in Shrewsbury

That year, she was one of eight women chosen to feature in The Shropshire Artisan Showcase which aimed to celebrate creativity and community spirit and took place at The Darwin Shopping Centre.

Each of her paintings begins with a visit to her chosen location where Sarah takes a number of photographs from different angles. Back home in her art room, she combines elements from each image to create a pencil drawing, adding in animals such as foxes, hedgehogs, mice and owls.

“I wanted to add animals to the scenes because it gives it some life and warmth,” says Sarah, who has also featured squirrels and pheasants.

“When I added my fox to my first Shrewsbury painting of the market square, everybody commented on how much they liked the fox, so now I always have a fox,” she adds.

After going over the lines in pen, she gets her watercolours out and gets to work. “When I finish the painting, I go over it in pen and coloured pencils,” says Sarah, who studied fine art at the University of Staffordshire.

The Dingle

One of her recent creations is a painting of Shrewsbury’s much-loved Dingle garden located within the heart of the Quarry park.

“I think a lot of people love the Dingle and have special memories there,” says Sarah, who took part in Shrewsbury Arts Trail in 2024.

“I like to do summer and winter versions of each painting. I love painting snowy scenes but it’s also nice to do summer scenes too,” she adds.

Her paintings of Shrewsbury include Shrewsbury Abbey, Wyle Cop, Welsh Bridge and St Chad’s Church. She has also produced watercolours of Bridgnorth Bridge and Chester.

She is also the author of The Shrewsbury Fox’s Great Adventure, which features her fox, who was named Furlin by her daughter, walking around the town centre.

The rhyming story which features a collection of her Shrewsbury paintings is suitable for adults and children and is designed to be a souvenir of the town.

Sarah at work in her studio

Among the landmarks featured are St Chad’s Church, the statue of Charles Darwin outside Shrewsbury Library, Butcher Row and a gravestone for Ebenezer Scrooge that featured in the 1984 movie adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, starring George C Scott.

“I wanted to be a book illustrator when I was young so I really enjoyed creating the book. I’m planning to do another book set in Bridgnorth, which will involve Furlin the fox getting on a train. Beatrix Potter is my absolute favourite, I also love Paddington Bear and Winnie The Pooh,” says Sarah.

As well as prints and greeting cards, her art has been transformed into calendars, coasters, jigsaws, tins, tote bags, tea towels and ornaments.

“My products are made locally in Hadnall,” says Sarah.

“The calendars were a big seller in the run-up to Christmas, I would also like to do a Bridgnorth calendar,” she adds.

Her art has travelled all over Shropshire as well as around the world to destinations including the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and mainland Europe.

“It tends to be people that have moved away and are buying something to remind them of where they used to live or they want to show their grandchildren. My Shrewsbury Fox book was popular with grandparents who wanted to read it to their grandchildren, which is nice,” says Sarah.

Sarah's art has travelled all over Shropshire as well as around the world to destinations including the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and mainland Europe

Her biggest ambition is to have her own shop and the location on top of her wish-list is Shrewsbury Market Hall. “I love the vibe and the atmosphere there, it’s lovely,” she says.

For Sarah, who is planning to paint more scenes of Bridgnorth and Ludlow in the future, being a full-time artist is very rewarding.

“It’s absolutely lovely to get up in the morning and know I have a full day of painting and I’m getting paid to do it – it’s the dream really,” she says. “I go into my own world and think of a story about what the animals are up to.”

Sarah’s artwork is available from Toadstools in Bridgnorth and The Makery at Shrewsbury Market Hall.

Her limited edition giclée prints are available from the Art Framing shop in Mardol, Shrewsbury.

To see more of Sarah’s work, visit www.sarahcorkillart.co.uk, her Etsy shop sarahcorkillart.etsy.com and Facebook/Instagram - Sarah Corkill Art.