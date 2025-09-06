'Every person and every dog is welcome': Meet the Shropshire personal trainer who has been running with her rescue dog for more than 10 years and canicross sessions for others

It originated in Europe as invaluable training for the dog sledding community during off season months.

Runners wear a waist belt, their dogs wear a harness and they are attached to each other with a bungee line.

It’s described as the perfect way to exercise and bond with your canine friend and can also boost mental wellbeing as well as physical health.

Sara-Jane Ladums, who is based in Ludlow, began running with her 12-year-old rescue dog Rosie when she was 18-months old.

Canicross allows dog owners to combine their love of running with looking after their pet's health and wellbeing

The former secondary school teacher spent five years working for Dog’s Trust as an education and community officer before setting up her personal fitness business.

She is now a certified trainer for canicross brand DogFit, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and offers a range of canicross classes, coaching sessions and community runs to help owners and their dogs reap the benefits of the sport.

"I’ve seen first-hand the physical, emotional, and social benefits of canicross for both humans and dogs, including those dealing with anxiety, low confidence, or behavioural issues,” she explains.

Although Rosie is now retired from running, Sara-Jane continues to enjoy canicross with her two-year-old Labrador Skye.

“It’s a lovely experience to be out in the countryside running with your dog. It’s also nice to do it as a group, it’s a good social activity,” she says.

Canicross allows dog owners to combine their love of running with looking after their pet's health and wellbeing.

"Dog owners need to exercise their dogs so it gives them the opportunity to be more efficient with their time,” says Sara-Jane.

Canicross is suitable for all dogs, small and large

Among the benefits of canicross for canine runners is that it provides stimulation as well as building confidence and encouraging healthy bones, joints and ligaments.

"It’s a really good experience for them,” says Sara-Jane, who enjoys running in Mortimer Forest.

“It’s an opportunity for them to do a little bit more than just be on a lead and they are still securely attached to you through a bungee. It’s a really good mental workout for them as well as a physical workout,” she adds.

It can also help to reduce anxiety and strengthen the bond between dog and owner, making it an ideal sport for rescue dogs especially those that may be nervous or have boundless energy.

Canicross is suitable for dogs of all types of breeds, large and small, from Huskies to Dachshunds.

When taking up the hobby, it’s very vital to ensure that you have the correct kit.

"It’s really important for the dog that they have a canicross harness. It gives the dog a lot more freedom to move than the harnesses that you might buy from a pet shop. It needs to give them freedom of movement and ensure they’re breathing isn’t restricted.”

Sara-Jane offers a range of canicross classes

Sara-Jane runs group canicross classes and community runs as well as tailored ‘beginner to 5K’ programmes; one to one coaching for dogs and humans needing extra support; and introductory sessions for those new to running or nervous about starting.

She is keen to reassure people they don’t need any prior running experience to take part in canicross and for those who prefer to walk rather than run or jog, there is canitrekking. This involves going for a walk with your dog wearing the same canicross kit.

“It’s a really inclusive and friendly environment that brings people together, it doesn’t matter if you’re running or walking, it’s about having a lot of fun”

"Every person and every dog is welcome,” she adds

For more information about canicross, visit Sara-Jane’s website www.wellnessandwellies.com or visit www.dogfit.co.uk