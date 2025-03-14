Gardening champion who dubbed Telford 'a disgrace to the nation' just kept winning in 60s and 70s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

His garden in Wrockwardine was a thing to behold, and just kept on winning prizes in the 1960s and 1970s.

Our black and white archive pictures don't even begin to do it justice, because he reckoned the flowers in it were worth over £750, which would have been a small fortune then and isn't cheap now. Clearly it was a blaze of colour.

For Mr York gardening was both a hobby and a livelihood, as for 33 years he was second gardener at Wrekin College in Wellington, retiring in June 1970 just five days after his 65th birthday.

He was well known in the area, both for his own garden at his home in Burcot Row, and for judging at local gardening shows.

While he loved pottering about in the garden, one thing he didn’t love was Telford.