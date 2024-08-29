'Summer cleaning' session arranged to clean up Ludlow this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents, business owners, Pride of Place litter pickers and some of the folk from the Foyer will be joining forces on Sunday to give Ludlow town centre and its empty shops a wash and brush up.

The Super Sunday initiative comes from the Town Regeneration Group, championed by Carmel Wilson and Tracey Richardson.

The Regeneration Group evolved from the first meeting of the Ludlow Residents Group, held in January this year.

Image provided

Its key focus is to look at ways to encourage and generate new businesses and to support the town’s existing businesses by tapping into the experiences of other towns across the country.

Where access has been granted, original art work, supplied by Gather.at, will decorate the windows of empty shops to present a bright and engaging face for townspeople and visitors alike.

Carmel Wilson said: “Based on the feedback from the Residents Group, a number of projects are being investigated where small changes can make a big difference and the Regeneration Group’s Super Sunday initiative, inviting the community to get involved, is one of them.”

Tracey Richardson added: “The Regeneration Group has potential to help achieve those small changes and the Super Sunday clean-up will not only be fun, but will also be a way of showing businesses that this group means business!”

Volunteers will meet up for an early coffee at Bill’s Kitchen in the town centre at 9am where they will collect cleaning equipment kindly donated by Ludlow’s independent hardware and homeware store, Homecare.

The Super Sunday crew will work their way around town and down Corve Street, finishing at Ludlow Brewery for 2.30 pm where lunch kindly provided by independent sandwich bar, Vaughans, will await them.

Super Sunday has the support of Ludlow Chamber of Commerce and Stuart Anderson, Ludlow’s recently-elected MP.

Mr Anderson said: “The Ludlow Regeneration Focus Group are doing a fantastic thing by organising a clean-up initiative. I fully support this action and would encourage anyone who can to get involved and give a hand ahead of the Food Festival."

Ian Evans from the Chamber added: “This is a great community initiative, that brilliantly demonstrates how much we all Love Ludlow. Ludlow’s current independent business community can share the love, and spread some TLC beyond our own businesses and give some of the premises currently awaiting tenants some Ludlow love and one hopes, attract some more independent businesses to our town.

The towns beloved Food Festival this year celebrates it 30th anniversary and runs from September 13 to 15.