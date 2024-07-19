IT outage: The GP surgeries, supermarkets, pubs and businesses affected in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Major IT outages this morning (July 19) have hit industries around the world including airports, banks, broadcasters and supermarkets. Sky News was left unable to broadcast live while travellers have been left stranded at airports.

The outage linked to Windows workstations has caused widespread disruption across the county including at Weatherspoons pubs, Morrisons and Co-Op supermarkets, medical practices, and the travel industry.

Woodside Surgery and Shawbirch medical practice in Telford have reported issues.

Woodside Medial Practice posted on social media saying: "We are experiencing IT issues today. We are unable to access the system to book appointments, answer queries and medications.

"Please attend as normal if you have a pre-booked appointment. We will keep you updated"

Meanwhile, Portcullis Surgery in Ludlow is running an extremely limited service and has confirmed that it is unable to book appointments, access records, provide prescriptions, and see results or letters.

The practice said on social media: "We are affected by a national failure in our computer systems and cannot access all our clinical records.

"We will provide a very limited service today until this national issue is resolved.

"If you have an appointment today and it is not urgent please cancel it and send as an online message, and we will rebook you as soon as possible for a later date."

An NHS spokesperson said: "The NHS is aware of a global IT outage and an issue with EMIS, an appointment and patient record system, which is causing disruption in the majority of GP practices.

"The NHS has long standing measures in place to manage the disruption, including using paper patient records and handwritten prescriptions, and the usual phone systems to contact your GP.

"There is currently no known impact on 999 or emergency services, so people should use these services as they usually would.

Businesses around the county have been affected by a global IT outage

"Patients should attend appointments unless told otherwise. Only contact your GP if it’s urgent, and otherwise please use 111 online or call 111."

It is understood that NHS hospitals around the country have not been affected by the outage. But, Pharmacies have reported issues with accessing prescriptions from GP surgeries.

A spokesman for the National Pharmacy Association said: "We're aware that due to global IT outages that services in community pharmacies, including the accessing of prescriptions from GPs and medicine deliveries, are disrupted today. We urge patients to be patient whilst visiting their pharmacy.

"We're urgently raising this issue with the NHS England."

All Weatherspoons pubs, and Morrisons and Co-Op supermarkets in the UK are cash only.

Meanwhile, Sainsbury's has confirmed that its supermarkets have not been affected by the issue

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said, "We're not seeing any impact to our stores but continue to closely monitor the situation."

A spokesperson for Lidl said: "We're not currently experiencing any operational issues and our stores are trading as normal."

A spokesperson for M&S said: "Customers can be reassured that all our stores are trading as normal, and they can continue to shop on M&S.com as usual.”

Elsewhere, Birmingham Airport has revealed that the majority of flights to and from its site are not experiencing delays, but that checking in may take longer.

The airport said on social media: "The majority of flights are operating as normal. However, some check ins are experiencing delays which are being processed by colleagues. For those that have checked in online previously are unaffected."

Train services this morning (July 19) in the West Midlands have been affected by signalling issues, but West Midlands Trains said the IT outage has not affected its services.

The company said: "Due to an ongoing IT issue, some back office systems are temporarily unavailable.

"Train services are not currently affected by this issue but customers are advised to check their journeys before travelling."