Idyllic country garden opening for charity fundraiser

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which was launched in 1979, will host a Gin and Jazz lunch at Shoothill House near Ford next month – and organisers hope to see many people there to join in the festivities.

The event on Sunday, June 9, is just one of the activities and events planned by the long-running charity to mark its anniversary of helping enhance cancer services for those impacted by cancer throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Naomi Atkin, Lingen Davies CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be able to share our anniversary celebrations with people across the county at this lovely event, and I would like to say a big thank you to Mr and Mrs Lloyd for opening their beautiful gardens up for us.

“We are incredibly proud of the services and projects we have funded, conversations we have started, and people we have helped over the last 45 years - of course, none of this could be done without the support of so many.