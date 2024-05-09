Four friends taking on Scotland's mountains for local charity

From today to Saturday, Ryan Ordidge, Dom Atkinson, Marcus Atkinson and Rory Felton, from Telford, are doing the Scottish 4000s, climbing all of the country’s mountains that are over 4,000 tall.

They aim to raise £1,000 for Hope House children’s hospice, near Oswestry.

The four pals have faced many gruelling challenges in the past, however with nine mammoth peaks, and some perilously rough terrain, this is their most ambitious one yet.