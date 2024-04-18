"Motorists believed that the speed limit is 30... it's not, it's 20" say police at speed survey

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

But officers found that drivers using King Street, in Dawley, on Thursday (18) morning thought that the speed limit is 30mph when it is 20mph.

Officers say that this legal speed limit is "clearly sign posted".

A spokesperson for Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "This morning officers from the Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted a speed survey on King Street, Dawley. This is following concerns raised by residents in the area.

"We measured the speed of 33 motorists, in which 14 were over the speed limit. The average speed recorded today was 20mph, with the highest recorded speed being 27mph.

"When speaking with motorists, they believed that the speed limit for King Street, Dawley was 30mph.

"We can confirm that King Street is a 20mph zone and is clearly sign posted."

The officer confirmed that they will be back to conduct speed surveys at different times and days of the week.