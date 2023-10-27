Pictured: Throwback to when Shropshire celebrated King George V's Silver Jubilee in 1935

This was the 33rd annual banquet of the Shropshire Society in London, held at the Hotel Metropole in the city on May 3, 1935, which was a special time as the nation was celebrating the silver jubilee of King George V.
They were all there. Even the Band of the Coldstream Guards and the choir of the Welsh Guards.
