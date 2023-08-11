The foundation helping charities benefit from Shropshire 'missing £7 million'

Steve Adams, chief executive of the Community Foundation for Shropshire, says the county's 'missing £7 million' could help plug vital gaps in the work done by the voluntary sector.
An estimated £7 million lying idle in dormant charitable trusts across Shropshire could be used to provide much-needed support, says an expert.
Steve Adams, chief executive of the Community Foundation for Shropshire, says the county's 'missing £7 million' could help plug vital gaps in the work done by the voluntary sector.