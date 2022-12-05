Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Help us to help Shropshire's children in need this Christmas

By Mark AndrewsTelfordPublished: Comments

Toys and gifts continue to roll in to the Shropshire Star Christmas Toy Appeal, which aims to bring a little festive cheer to youngsters who might otherwise be having a difficult time this Christmas.

Shropshire Star staff get behind the toy appeal at our offices in Telford
Shropshire Star staff get behind the toy appeal at our offices in Telford

We are appealing to our generous band of readers to once more donate brand new toys, games books and other gifts for children and teenagers of all ages, which will be shared among four excellent organisation in the county.

The appeal has seen more than 5,000 gifts distributed to good causes in the county since it was launched in 2015, and for the first time we have joined forces with Shropshire brewery Joule's, with four of its pubs agreeing to collect for us.

This year we are supporting the children's ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals trust, Telford Young Carers, The Harry Johnson Trust for children with cancer, and The Movement Centre in Oswestry, which provides therapy for conditions such as cerebral palsy and Down's Syndrome.

Donations can be left at seven collection points in the region.

In Telford, we now have three collection points, with Halesfield-based Recycle IT 4U the latest supporter offering to collect on our behalf. This is in addition the collection box at the Shropshire Star's offices in Grosvenor House in Central Park, opposite Aldi in Hollinswood Road, and at Telford CVS offices in Hazeldine House, close to the former Debenhams building.

Four Joule's pubs are also providing collection points: The Red Lion in Market Drayton, The White Horse opposite Shirehall in Shrewsbury, the Crown Wharf in Stone and the King's Arms in Church Stretton.

We are also asking businesses who are able to help, either by donating toys and gifts, or collecting them for the appeal, to get in touch on 01952 241491.

The Shropshire Star has teamed up with Joule's brewery for our sixth toy appeal

Donations can be dropped off at the following collection points:

Telford:

  • Shropshire Star, Grosvenor House, Central Park, Hollinswood Road, Telford, TF2 9TW

  • Telford & Wrekin CVS, Hazeldine House, Central Square, Telford TF3 4JL

  • Recycle IT 4U Ltd, 1 Cedar Court, Halesfield 17, Telford TF7 4PF

Shrewsbury:

  • The White Horse, 7, Wenlock Rd, Shrewsbury, SY2 6JJ

Market Drayton:

  • The Red Lion, Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, TF9 1JP

Church Stretton:

  • King’s Arms, 53, High Street, Church Stretton, SY6 6BY

Stone:

  • The Crown Wharf, Crown Street, Stone, ST15 8QN

Telford
Local Hubs
News
South Shropshire
Shrewsbury
Oswestry
North Shropshire
Mid Wales
Bridgnorth
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News