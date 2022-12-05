Help us to help Shropshire's children in need this Christmas

Shropshire Star staff get behind the toy appeal at our offices in Telford

We are appealing to our generous band of readers to once more donate brand new toys, games books and other gifts for children and teenagers of all ages, which will be shared among four excellent organisation in the county.

The appeal has seen more than 5,000 gifts distributed to good causes in the county since it was launched in 2015, and for the first time we have joined forces with Shropshire brewery Joule's, with four of its pubs agreeing to collect for us.

This year we are supporting the children's ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals trust, Telford Young Carers, The Harry Johnson Trust for children with cancer, and The Movement Centre in Oswestry, which provides therapy for conditions such as cerebral palsy and Down's Syndrome.

Donations can be left at seven collection points in the region.

In Telford, we now have three collection points, with Halesfield-based Recycle IT 4U the latest supporter offering to collect on our behalf. This is in addition the collection box at the Shropshire Star's offices in Grosvenor House in Central Park, opposite Aldi in Hollinswood Road, and at Telford CVS offices in Hazeldine House, close to the former Debenhams building.

Four Joule's pubs are also providing collection points: The Red Lion in Market Drayton, The White Horse opposite Shirehall in Shrewsbury, the Crown Wharf in Stone and the King's Arms in Church Stretton.

We are also asking businesses who are able to help, either by donating toys and gifts, or collecting them for the appeal, to get in touch on 01952 241491.

The Shropshire Star has teamed up with Joule's brewery for our sixth toy appeal

Donations can be dropped off at the following collection points:

Telford:

Shropshire Star, Grosvenor House, Central Park, Hollinswood Road, Telford, TF2 9TW

Telford & Wrekin CVS, Hazeldine House, Central Square, Telford TF3 4JL

Recycle IT 4U Ltd, 1 Cedar Court, Halesfield 17, Telford TF7 4PF

Shrewsbury:

The White Horse, 7, Wenlock Rd, Shrewsbury, SY2 6JJ

Market Drayton:

The Red Lion, Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, TF9 1JP

Church Stretton:

King’s Arms, 53, High Street, Church Stretton, SY6 6BY

Stone: