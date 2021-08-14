Lectern hid secret note of a despairing Shropshire carpenter

Smethcote church.

It's not come from a man or woman of the cloth. It is the despairing cry of the carpenter who made the lectern over 70 years ago.

And according to Bill Kerswell who knew him, it's not much different today.

Having made the lectern for Smethcote church, near Leebotwood, local craftsman George Ball hid his impassioned note behind the lectern's brass plate. On being rediscovered, it is now back in its hiding place.

The note reads: "I, George Raymond Ball aged 30 years made this entirely by hand at the Gate House Picklescote Salop completed for Easter 1950.

"It is made from old beams and rafters from an old barn recently converted to a house near the Column Shrewsbury and some from a demolished outbuilding at ‘Lawton’ Racing Stable Ludlow Salop owner W. Hide.

"I sincerely hope that when this comes to light of day again there will be no food rationing and Govt ‘Red Tape’ and prosperity the world over. I am a carpenter born and bred at Burton-on-Trent Staffs married to Janet Parry 1942 having two daughters Jane and Ann.

"Eight years now and no prospect of a home of our own. Taxes, Permits, Restrictions are the plague of our lives. Signed G.R. Ball."

Bill, who himself lives in Picklescott, said: "I remember the man from when I was a child, in 1947 when there was that bad winter. I think he had been in the war.

"He was despairing the fact that a local man couldn't get a house of his own to rent or buy. It's no better today – it's even worse.

"Nothing has improved in 71 years. After three generations we are still in the same boat.