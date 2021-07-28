Alan completes story of adventure camp

A meal around the camp fire in 1959.

Alan Scriven first went to the Longmynd Adventure Camp near Church Stretton in 1965 as a 12-year-old Wolverhampton boy from an impoverished background who had never been on holiday before. He was to become associated with it for the next 33 years, ultimately becoming the person in charge, called the Skipper.

The camp was started in the late 1950s by a rural police constable, Bill Williams, to give holidays in the countryside for deprived boys from the West Midlands, primarily Wolverhampton and Birmingham, although later its catchment area broadened.

It was in its early years a tented camp held at different locations. It achieved charitable status in 1973.

Now living in Penkridge, Alan has already written two books about the camp and "The Final Chapter" is now being published by Heddon Publishing of Wem, and is available through Amazon.

Despite Alan's book title, the camp is still going today as a registered charity, the Long Mynd Adventure Camp – in Alan's time it was spelt Longmynd, one word – offering camping and bunkhouse accommodation for young people.

"This final book covers the period between 1958 and 1998," says Alan, who at 68 is still working as a bus driver in Penkridge.

"It opens with Bill Williams' own words about his life in Wistanstow as a village bobby. It also mentions a prominent member of staff who is 'interviewed' by a couple of the lads about his great naval career – he became a Lieutenant Commander after almost drowning when his ship was sunk early in his career.

"It covers more interesting facts and statistics about the camp and a couple of poems.

"But perhaps the best is saved until last, as I give my opinion based on fresh documents sent to me as to perhaps the real reason why the camp finished operating in the format it was created for so abruptly."

In Alan's day activities for the youngsters included walks in the hills, ghost hunts, singing, games with names like Harbour Light and Black Death, sports, and intense searches for the elusive (and mythical) beast of the Mynd.

Initially aimed at boys aged 11 to 14, the camp in the foothills of the Long Mynd was originally called The WVS (Women’s Voluntary Services, as it was then) Boys Camp, and it was through that organisation that Alan’s brother Billy went there in 1964, which led to Alan going the following year for the first time.

Alan resigned as Skipper in 1998 as he didn't like changes which he felt were taking the camp away from the original successful format. They included banning games like Harbour Light and ghost hunting because it was said to be too dangerous for children to be out in the dark.