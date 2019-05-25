Dot's memories of village Sunday school

Mrs Williams, who is generally known as Dot, says this shows Chetton Sunday School and as her family, who lived in nearby Oldfield, moved to Stottesdon in 1949, it points to a date of around 1948, based also on Dot's apparent age and those of her siblings.

She was back then Dot Rowley and is front, sitting with crossed legs, just to the left as you look at the picture of the Rev Southall (first name not known), who was the vicar of Chetton Church.

Dot says the Sunday School met in the church. She knows the family moved to Stottesdon in 1949 because that's when she passed to go to Bridgnorth Grammar School.

Her brother Jim Rowley is in the standing row, front, fourth from left, with dark hair. Standing immediately behind him is her sister Joyce Rowley, whose later married name was Mrs Joyce King.

Dot supplied the following names for those on the picture, although we don't have a key to say who's who: Sylvia Carson, Ann Ford, Edwin Whatmore, John Hewitt, Tony Burton, Jean Godson, Sylvia Pritchard, Jean Hewitt, Lilian Rollason, June Passey, Susan Passey, Linda Preece, Rosanne Goodwin, Sheila Parry, Linda Jones, Florence Marks, Pat Mellings, Glenys Green, Michael Sadler, Geoff Green, George Marks, Kenny Reynolds, Frank Parton, Jim Rowley, Alan Green, Dot Rowley, Joyce Rowley, Ellen Cartwright, Edna Glaze, Betty Littleford, Marion Hughes, Sheila Lloyd, Edwin Morton, John Morton, and teachers Mr and Mrs Davies and Miss Fox.