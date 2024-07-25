Shropshire smallholding for sale with consent for three barn conversions

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Pools Farm, Ellesmere Road, Wem is new to the property market with leading regional agents Halls and has a guide price of £600,000.

The sale is being handled by Anne-Marie Brettell, head of professional valuations and infrastructure at Halls in Shrewsbury.

She said: "We are delighted to offer Pools Farm for sale.

“The property offers an exciting development opportunity with lots of potential, whilst enjoying a picturesque and private location.”

Pools Farm, near Wem – an excellent development opportunity.

The property occupies a peaceful, rural position with a private drive, yet is under a mile from Wem and has good connections with Whitchurch to the north and the county town of Shrewsbury to the south.

The four bedroomed, brick farmhouse offers scope for renovation and extension, subject to planning consent, whilst still retaining some original features.

The ground floor accommodation includes porch, entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, fitted kitchen with a Rayburn, pantry, store and WC. Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

The farmhouse has a lawned garden to the front, rear and side interspersed with mature shrubs and trees, and a large, concrete parking area to the rear.

The range of attractive and characterful, brick barns has planning consent for conversion into three homes - one with four bedrooms and two with two bedrooms each.

An outbuilding at Pools Farm

Level pasture land surrounds the farmstead to all sides and is subdivided into three enclosures.

The farmhouse is supplied by borehole water and mains electricity, but mains water is available for connection. Heating is provided by electric storage heaters and the solid fuel Rayburn.

Viewing is by appointment only on 01743 450700.