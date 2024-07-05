'There is definitely room for us in the male dominated world of butchery' hear from the all-female team at the cutting edge of beef industry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Great Berwick Organics in Shrewsbury has been rearing its Longhorn beef cattle on the Barker family farm since 1949.

Master butcher Sarah Hall

The meat from the grass-fed organic herd is then sold in the farm's butchery shop and to customers across the UK via their website.

However, for the first time in the firm's history, they have an all female butchery team.

Sarah Hall and Tia Williams

Claire Barker, who runs the family farm with husband Sam, said butchery has traditionally been a male-dominated world but barriers were coming down.

She said: “It has been male-dominated, but I have a feeling that those barriers are coming down in the agriculture industry now. There are a lot more women coming through but you almost have to prove you are better than the men to get on.

All female butchery team of Claire Barker and, Sarah Hall and Tia Williams at Great Berwick Organics

“But I think walking into a butcher's shop can be quite intimidating for some people and I am hoping having all girls in here might make it less so.

“But we also pride ourselves on how our meat is reared, so it is very important for all our butchers regardless of whether they are male or female respect the meat, know what they are doing and learn our methodology and our different cuts.”

She said the team now consisted of Sarah Hall, 53, who is originally from Wolverhampton and is a self-trained master butcher, who has been joined my Tia Williams a 19-year-old butchery graduate from Reaseheath College who joined the team on Wednesday.

"Sarah Hall is self-taught as a butcher. She has been with us nearly 18 years and so knowledgeable. Tia has trained as a butcher at Reaseheath College and joined us on Wednesday.

"Along with myself sorting admin, online sales and manning the farmers' market stall we are an al women team, and I think it proves there is definitely room for us in the still male dominated world of butchery.”