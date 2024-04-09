New appointments at NFU Cymru office

Made up of Senior Group Secretary Mark Simpson and Assistant Group Secretary Sioned Davies, the new team took over the running of the agency last week.

Mark said: “I am looking forward to the opportunity to forge new relationships with clients and members of the Hay on Wye Agency moving forward, covering a broad spectrum of businesses from farming to large commercial entities, all while continuing to support NFU Cymru members with all their farming needs.”

Sioned, who studied Agri-food Marketing with Business Studies at Harper Adams, said: “I am very much looking forward to joining the NFU Cymru team and getting out and meeting members and supporting them through this pivotal time for the industry.”

NFU Cymru Director John Mercer added: “I am thrilled that we have been able to appoint both Mark and Sioned to serve the needs of our members in the area. I have no doubt that with Mark’s experience and Sioned’s passion for the industry, as well as her background, the members of NFU Cymru in Hay on Wye and the surrounding area will now have excellent support from them both.”