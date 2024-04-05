Cefetra appointed as new marketing partner for CMG

Cefetra will take on responsibility for the grain marketing from Harvest 2024. The cooperative CMG, which is made up of over 300 members, has selected Cefetra as its new marketing partner after a detailed review process.

Cefetra has a team of 35 farm grain buyers, and a speciality crops division in Premium Crops. This gives the company national coverage with regional buying offices across England and Scotland.

With origins dating back to 1970, Crop Marketing Groups (CMG) comprises of 10 regional groups, each with its own marketing committee, whose chairman is appointed to the CMG board.

Each CMG marketing committee has a significant input upon pool pricing through regular meetings and setting of selling mandates, all undertaken with the marketing partner. CMG offers members a transparent operation, with committees fully involved and updated with sales to prevent surprises at the end of the pool period.

Andrew Bullock, CMG Chairman, said: “We are very pleased to appoint Cefetra Grain as our marketing partner from Harvest 2024 onwards following a detailed review of the opportunities ahead of us and the completion of a rigorous selection process. We look forward to working together to generate future growth for CMG and our members.”

Cefetra, founded in 1992, is a major trader of grains and animal feed ingredients. Cefetra has an annual turnover of over £1.5bn and supplies customers in the animal nutrition, food and drink industries, handling circa 5million tonnes per annum. The headquarters are in Glasgow with regional offices throughout the UK and Ireland.

Simon Wilcox, Manager – UK Farm Grain Origination, said: “We are delighted to be selected by CMG to be entrusted to be their strong grain trading partner at a time when marketing is more critical than ever for farmers. We pride ourselves on our collaborative partnership approach and therefore see CMG’s approach as fully aligned with us. We intend to work with CMG members and other farmers to significantly grow the membership and the tonnage traded.

“Cefetra began its domestic grain origination business in 2015 with the acquisition of the co-operative Wessex Grain, followed by the purchase of Premium Crops in 2018. Over the last eight years the business has grown across the UK making us a national business with a local presence in all regions, all of which offers benefits of scale to CMG.”