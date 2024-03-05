Top sale of £20,000 as tractors attract large crowd to Shropshire farm dispersal

The successful sale at Hall Farm, Picklescott, Church Stretton on behalf of the Mr J. A. Brunt from Hall Farm and Mr J. J. Dale from Bullocks Farm, Picklescott, was conducted by Halls auctioneers.

Top prices in the sale, held live on the MartEye online auction platform, included £20,400 for a 2010 New Holland TD5050 tractor and Quickie loader and £19,200 for a 2010 Same Explorer 3-100 tractor and loader.

Other sales included £17,400 for a 2012 Volkswagen Amarok Hi-Line pickup truck with 22,000 miles, £10,200 for a 14 foot Gamic tri-axle stock trailer, £5,600 for a 2017 Wragg Commander XL Powerswing post knocker, £5,000 for a 2014 A. W. twin axle dropside trailer, £4,300 for a 2009 Kawasaki Mule 4010 diesel, £3,500 for an A. D. 22 foot twin axle bale trailer, £3,000 for a 2021 Flemming TR 6 single axle trailer, £2,200 for a Flemming MS700 muck spreader and £2,000 for a Marshal single axle tipping trailer.

The auctioneers were David Giles, Jonny Dymond and Henry Hyde from Halls in Shrewsbury.