Harper Adams student reaches final two of national competition

Jon Witter, from Sandbach in Cheshire, is one of the final two in the Dairy Student of the Year 2024 competition, run by the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers.

The shortlisting continues a strong track record in the competition for Harper Adams students in the competition – which Jon will be hoping to continue when the winning student is announced at Dairy-Tech 2024 on February 7.

To secure his shortlisting, Jon submitted an essay responding to a case study prepared to reflect real-life farming challenges. He was then invited to London to give a presentation on ‘The UK dairy industry in 10 years’ time’ to a panel of dairy professionals.

Jon said: “I feel privileged to have been shortlisted for this award, especially with such a high level of competition. It was completely unexpected but is good to get recognition for what I have learnt.”

RABDF Chairman Robert Craig paid tribute to all the students who entered the competition and added: "The optimism and enthusiasm towards the industry are evident to see from the applicants, and it is encouraging for the sector's future success.

"All of this year's finalists were outstanding and had a clear grasp on the future challenges of the sector and what needs to be done to overcome them.

"It was hard to shortlist the final two, but Teddy and Jon had well-considered presentations with some great ideas about the opportunities for the sector whilst understanding the industry’s complexities.”

Jon, who grew up on the family farm milking 180 pedigree Holstein cows, said: “I’ve always had a keen interest in science and want to utilise this to develop my knowledge in the dairy industry.

“When I complete my degree, I would like to continue growing my own herd with an emphasis on breeding productive commercial animals whilst maintaining high type.

“I see myself working with high health and highly productive animals with a focus on dairy production through progression and continual development with new ideas supported by ongoing industry and animal research.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time studying at Harper as I have met some life-long friends - as well as engaging with people who will be beneficial to my future in the dairy sector.”