West Midlands set to host British Pig and Poultry Fair

They will have the chance to hear the latest ideas, gather advice and see new innovations at the biennial British Pig & Poultry Fair.

Attracting over 7,500 visitors and more than 330 exhibitors, the Fair – which has almost sold out of stand space – is moving to the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.

“The central location, excellent transport links and first rate facilities mean the Fair will be able to thrive both this year and in the future,” said event organiser Alice Bell.

“We are delighted to have secured a new home for what is such an important event for the industry.”

The Fair, which is partnered by ABN, will take place on May 15 and 16 and will feature dedicated forum theatres with high-profile expert speakers.

Both the pig forum theatre; partnered by AHDB, and the poultry and egg forum theatre, will include much-anticipated sector outlooks, giving producers an insight into what the future holds for different parts of the supply chain.

“There will also be expert speakers covering technical topics like nutrition, animal health and welfare, and business efficiencies,” said Danny Johnson, general manager at ABN.

“As ever, there will be plenty of new innovations to explore, and a wide variety of supply businesses exhibiting. For pig and poultry producers, this is always the key event to attend to catch up with old friends and new suppliers, and to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing each sector.”

The event is renowned as the place for producers to find the latest ideas and solutions to take home and implement on their own farms.

Some 78 per cent of visitors in 2022 planned to make changes to their business as a result of attending, and 93 per cent rated their visit as good or excellent.

“This year we have a new innovation theatre, which will be a chance to hear the latest thinking and to discover new products to help your business to thrive,” added Ms Bell.

“There really is nowhere else to hear from so many experts, meet leading producers, see suppliers, and find out what is new, all in one day, under one roof.”

To find out more and to register for a free ticket visit pigandpoultry.org.uk