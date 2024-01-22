Praise for 'staggering support' from Market Drayton business

The Royal British Legion truck

A R Richards Ltd highlighted its commitment to good causes last year by unveiling a specially adorned baler and lorries featuring the distinctive designs of four impactful charities – Hope House, Midlands Air Ambulance, The Royal British Legion, and the Azaylia Foundation.

With the Hope House Lorry

The team from A R Richards Ltd welcomed members of the charities to a special event recently, where a spokesperson for Hope House described the support from A R Richards since 2019 as 'nothing short of staggering'.

The Midlands Air Ambulance has also been supported

The Midlands Air Ambulance added: “We’re so incredibly grateful to A R Richards for their continued support over the years, and getting to see the MAAC logo on their charity lorries really is the icing on the cake!”

Honouring the Azaylia Foundation

The team from Azaylia Foundation spoke of the company's 'relentless generosity' while The Royal British Legion said it was 'blown away' by the support.