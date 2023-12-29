Roaring trade at Shrewsbury store cattle sale

The Brown family from Rock Farm, Welshpool entered a quality and consistent run of pure-bred Limousins which topped the market per head and pence per kilo. Their first pair of steers reached £1,555 (490kg) followed by another that achieved £1,460 (450kg), a whopping 324p per kilo, top premium on the day

Heifers from the same home peaked at £1,295 (450kg) four times with the top premium 420 kilo heifer selling for £1,270.

Rob Morgan of Harebutts, Telford had his Limousin cross steers top at £1,500 (555kg) for a 17-mont-old while his yearlings sold like fire from £1,100 to £1,180. A pair of angus steers from J. E. Mitchell, Newport hit £1,490 (570kg), British Blues to £1,460 (585kg), dairy bred Limousins from R. H. Lewis & Son, Crickheath to £1,380 (510kg) and Herefords hit £1,350 (525kg) for the winners of the draw, F. & M. M. Shingler & Sons, Westbury.

Heifers peaked at £1,355 (520kg) for late entries from J. E. & A. Mitchell, a freemartin Holstein from exceptional breeders N. G. Annandale, Himstock sold for £1,355, a fabulous pen of four Angus heifers, on behalf of P. G. Wainwright & Co, Llanwnog, achieved £1,315 (545kg) and a run from E. N. Baylis, Shifnal topped at £1,290 (460kg) for a smart Limousin heifer.

More feeding cows are wanted for the new year, with buyers eager to purchase. Aged Hereford cows from Howard Jones, Little Brompton sold for £900 (580kg).

Leading prices for steers were: Limousin: 20 month old, 490kg from M. & K. Brown & Son sold for £1,555 and 324.4p per kilo. British Blue 24 month old, 585kg from R. B. M. & R. M. Jones sold for £1,460. Herefords: 28 month old, 525kg from F. & M. A. Shingler & Sons sold for £1,350. Aberdeen Angus: 22 month old, 570kg from J. E. & A. Mitchell sold for £1490.

Heifers: Limousin: 20 month old, 455kg from M. & K. Brown sold for £1,295 per head and 20 month old, 420kg from same vendor sold for 302.4p per kilo. Friesian: 27 month old, 650kg from N. G. Annandale & Son sold for £1,340. Aberdeen Angus: 19 month old, 545kg from P. G. Wainwright & Co sold for £1,315. Charolais: 19 month old, 520kg from J. E. & A. Mitchell sold for £1,355 and 260.6p per kilo. British Blue: 19 month old, 475kg from N. G. Annandale & Son sold for 260p per kilo.

In the sheep section, store lambs sold to £111 for Mr C. W. Smith, ewe lambs sold to £95 for D. A. J. Manning and breeding ewes sold to £150 for C. R. Talbot.

The first sale of 2024 will be held on Thursday, January 11, with entries closing on January 4 at 10.30am.