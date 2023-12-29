Shropshire Star
Close

Roaring trade at Shrewsbury store cattle sale

Steers sold to £1,555 or 324p per kilo and heifers to £1,355 or 260p per kilo at auctioneers Halls’ final store cattle sale of the year at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on December 21.

By Matthew Panter
Published
Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager Jonny Dymond selling store cattle.

The Brown family from Rock Farm, Welshpool entered a quality and consistent run of pure-bred Limousins which topped the market per head and pence per kilo. Their first pair of steers reached £1,555 (490kg) followed by another that achieved £1,460 (450kg), a whopping 324p per kilo, top premium on the day

Heifers from the same home peaked at £1,295 (450kg) four times with the top premium 420 kilo heifer selling for £1,270.

Rob Morgan of Harebutts, Telford had his Limousin cross steers top at £1,500 (555kg) for a 17-mont-old while his yearlings sold like fire from £1,100 to £1,180. A pair of angus steers from J. E. Mitchell, Newport hit £1,490 (570kg), British Blues to £1,460 (585kg), dairy bred Limousins from R. H. Lewis & Son, Crickheath to £1,380 (510kg) and Herefords hit £1,350 (525kg) for the winners of the draw, F. & M. M. Shingler & Sons, Westbury.

Heifers peaked at £1,355 (520kg) for late entries from J. E. & A. Mitchell, a freemartin Holstein from exceptional breeders N. G. Annandale, Himstock sold for £1,355, a fabulous pen of four Angus heifers, on behalf of P. G. Wainwright & Co, Llanwnog, achieved £1,315 (545kg) and a run from E. N. Baylis, Shifnal topped at £1,290 (460kg) for a smart Limousin heifer.

More feeding cows are wanted for the new year, with buyers eager to purchase. Aged Hereford cows from Howard Jones, Little Brompton sold for £900 (580kg).

Leading prices for steers were: Limousin: 20 month old, 490kg from M. & K. Brown & Son sold for £1,555 and 324.4p per kilo. British Blue 24 month old, 585kg from R. B. M. & R. M. Jones sold for £1,460. Herefords: 28 month old, 525kg from F. & M. A. Shingler & Sons sold for £1,350. Aberdeen Angus: 22 month old, 570kg from J. E. & A. Mitchell sold for £1490.

Heifers: Limousin: 20 month old, 455kg from M. & K. Brown sold for £1,295 per head and 20 month old, 420kg from same vendor sold for 302.4p per kilo. Friesian: 27 month old, 650kg from N. G. Annandale & Son sold for £1,340. Aberdeen Angus: 19 month old, 545kg from P. G. Wainwright & Co sold for £1,315. Charolais: 19 month old, 520kg from J. E. & A. Mitchell sold for £1,355 and 260.6p per kilo. British Blue: 19 month old, 475kg from N. G. Annandale & Son sold for 260p per kilo.

In the sheep section, store lambs sold to £111 for Mr C. W. Smith, ewe lambs sold to £95 for D. A. J. Manning and breeding ewes sold to £150 for C. R. Talbot.

The first sale of 2024 will be held on Thursday, January 11, with entries closing on January 4 at 10.30am.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular