Meat eaters will be spitting out their popcorn at this new cinema ad to save the Christmas turkeys

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals believe the advert at Cineworld could see viewers swapping turkey for tofurky - made from tofu.

PETA's new Christmas advert features the voice of Jane Horrocks, star of Absolutely Fabulous and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

It tells the story of Tessa, a jolly young turkey who sings while she marvels at many of today’s Christmas customs.But things take a dark turn when Tessa finds herself seized and sent to an abattoir.

The spot ends with a simple appeal to kill the tradition, not the turkey, by trying a vegan meal instead.

The spot is being shown at Cineworld in Shrewsbury throughout the festive season.

Horrocks said: "I’m proud to be giving a voice to Tessa, a curious little turkey who questions why millions of birds are killed for the Christmas table each year when so many other options exist.

“I hope the spot encourages kind souls everywhere to explore vegan dishes that offer some peace on Earth to animals this festive season."

PETA Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen said: "Tradition doesn’t excuse cruelty, and PETA urges Shrewsbury locals to spread festive cheer to all this Christmas by preparing and enjoying a vegan feast.”

PETA says eating turkey is a "misguided holiday custom" which results in the "torment and horrific death" of about nine million turkeys aged just 12 to 26 weeks for Christmas dinner in the UK alone.

The group opposes what it calls speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview, and offers a guide to meatless Christmas roasts and a vegan starter kit.