Show judge named as UK Dairy Day celebrate 10th year in Telford

Marcel Egli, from Lucerne, will judge at the 2024 event, which will see UK Dairy Day celebrate its 10th Anniversary at the International Centre in Telford on Wednesday, September 11.

The leading dairy trade event brings together over 300 businesses from the UK’s dairy industry and attracts cattle exhibitors with their exceptional livestock from the breadth of the UK.

With a wealth of judging experience behind him, Marcel has judged many shows in Switzerland along with international shows in France, Germany and Ireland and had the honour of joining the EHRC European Judges Panel in 2022.

He has worked for the breeding association, Swiss Herdbook, as a breeding advisor throughout Switzerland since 2014 and has been an official judge for Swiss Herdbook since 2017.

He is a familiar face at dairy shows across Europe and in the past has been responsible for the show team at the well-known Swiss Holstein Farm, Ptit Coeur Holsteins.

In 2020, he took over his wife Fabienne's farm in Les Breuleux, Jura, where he manages 22 ha and rears around 60 heifers for his parents and brother. Marcel is also a partner in the auction business, Genetics Sale, offering auction services throughout Europe.

Over the years, Marcel has celebrated some show successes, both with animals from his parent's farm and with animals he co-owns.

Lynden Bustard, UK Dairy Day Cattle Show Manager, said: “We look forward to welcoming Marcel to the UK to judge The National Holstein Show. I am sure he will do an excellent job.”