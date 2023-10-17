Pupils are inspired by farming on visit to Bradford Estates

Alexander Newport, MD Bradford Estates, second right, with Barbara Brannigan of Countryside Learning and the Woden Primary group

Around 140 children visited Woodlands Farm in Weston-under-Lizard to find out more about farming and forestry from the Bradford Estates team.

Year four pupils from Woden Primary School and Christ Church Junior School, both in Wolverhampton, took part in the day, the first to be hosted by the business, along with 15 pupils in years three to six from Chuckery Primary School in Walsall.

Bradford Estates, which manages 12,000 acres on the Shropshire and Staffordshire borders, delivered sessions on a range of topics including forestry, soil, farming, wildflower seeds and sheep.

Managing director Alexander Newport welcomed the visitors to the event, which saw the young visitors get close to the Bradford Sheep flock, with expert insights from partner shepherd Alec Hough, who manages the animals on behalf of Bradford Estates.

Other sessions included a talk on the use of robotics in seed production by Nick Birkinshaw from wholesale native wildflower supplier Bradford Green, a demonstration of forestry machinery from Tom Roberts, Senior Harvesting & Operations Manager at Bronwin & Abbey, plus the chance to look closer at soil conservation with Ed Brown, Agronomist at Hutchinsons.

Farming director Oliver Scott and his team showed the school groups the vehicles used in farming, including the chance for each visitor to sit in a tractor driver seat.

Lindsay Godfrey, assistant headteacher at Woden Primary, said: “The visit was a fantastic opportunity for our children to experience the countryside in a new way. They took so much from the visit as it allowed them to see farming first hand."

The event was organised in partnership with national educational charity Countryside Learning, which aims to “educate, inform and inspire” children to “enjoy and appreciate the countryside while having a greater understanding of the wide range of issues surrounding it”.

Events manager Barbara Brannigan said: “Our ethos is to get young people into the countryside to nurture a love of nature. Kindling their interest so they respect and care about the environment, whilst experiencing the mental and physical health benefits of being in the great outdoors.

"These collaborative events provide an opportunity for organisations to come together to engage children with interactive food, farming and natural environment activities. It has been a pleasure to work with the Bradford Estates team for the first time to deliver such a successful visit.”