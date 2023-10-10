Andy and Lynda Eadon with Harper Adams Vice Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan

Andy and Lynda Eadon have been named the 2023 Farmers Weekly Farming Champion of the Year for their tireless campaigning for mental health awareness.

The award, sponsored by the NFU, has been honouring farming champions for over 10 years to recognise the work of those in the farming sector.

The Warwickshire farming couple began their work after the death of their son, Len, to improve mental health awareness among young people and raise money for three important charities within the community: Farming Community Network, Farm Safety Foundation – also known as Yellow Wellies – and Papyrus.

Among many of their endeavours to raise money was a tractor relay that was welcomed to Harper Adams in July this year.

Len graduated from his Rural Enterprise and Land Management degree at Harper Adams in 2021 and was a well-liked member of the university community.

On January 1, 2022, Len took his own life, and in his memory, his parents have worked to raise funds and to ensure that people in farming communities feel they can talk about any issues they are facing.

NFU president Minette Batters said: “Despite many worthy contenders this year, there can be no better winners than Andy and Lynda Eadon.

“Few of us can imagine what they’ve been through, but their reaction to Leonard’s tragic passing has been incredible. Their tireless campaigning is testament to their selflessness, drive and bravery and is matched only by their compassion for their fellow farmers and their families.

"They are truly extraordinary people, and the legacy of good they are building in Len’s memory will benefit countless others in our industry.”

*When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.