Shropshire farm with 18th century home on market for £2m

Northwood House Farm

Northwood House Farm at Northwood, near Ellesmere, comprises a substantial, eight bedroomed, period farmhouse, a range of traditional and more modern farm buildings, 108 acres of grassland and woodland, attractive gardens and a tennis court.

The farm, which is accessed by a long driveway, is for sale with estate agent Halls as a whole or potentially in separate lots.

Halls’ managing director, Jon Quinn, who is handling the sale, said the farm should be of interest to livestock farmers, horse owners and those seeking a totally private country residence in a stunning, rural setting.

“It is unusual for a first-class farm such as this to become available for sale in this area,” he added. “There is significant potential for adaptation of the farm buildings or provision of new buildings, according to a purchaser’s requirements.”

Believed to date back to 18th century, the period farmhouse provides well-proportioned accommodation over three floors and boasts many attractive features.

The ground floor has a farmhouse style kitchen/breakfast room, living room with feature inglenook fireplace and inset Clearview multi-fuel burning stove, two further reception rooms, a rear entrance porch, shower room, utility room, workshop and useful cellars.

Upstairs, the eight bedrooms are equally divided over two floor, with the first floor also having a family bathroom.

The attractive gardens include an extensive, front patio terrace, which is ideal outdoor entertaining, sweeping lawns with a pool to one side and a small orchard area to the other and the hard surface tennis court.

The farm buildings are set around concreted yards and include a traditional range with great potential for use as accommodation for a dependant relative, offices, gym or holiday let, subject to planning consent.

The more modern farm buildings are ideal for continuation of livestock housing and fodder storage or could be adapted for equestrian purposes.

The farmhouse and buildings are surrounded by fertile grassland which is suited to grazing livestock, including horses and around 14 acres of amenity woodland.

Many of the fields have mains water and a number are accessed from Lion Lane. In the past, the farm was noted as a high quality partridge shoot.