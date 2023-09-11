Regenerative agriculture experts join Shropshire farming conference line-up

Clare Hill

The conference takes place at Partridge Farm, Linley Estate, Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire on Friday and Saturday (September 15 and 16).

It aims to give farmers and growers from across the region the chance to get the latest updates from national and regional experts and scientists on creating a regenerative and resilient food industry in The Marches.

One of the leading experts is Niels Corfield who has been specialising in regenerative food systems for more than 15 years.

He focuses on agroecological systems that are low maintenance and productive advising on soil health, planned grazing and whole farm planning.

He will present The Weather-Proof Farm session on the first day of the conference followed by a soil and pasture monitoring workshop.

Niels Corfield

Making Regenerative Agriculture Pay is also on the agenda for a panel debate led by Clare Hill. She has experience of regenerative agriculture at policy and corporate level and is Director of Farming with Nature for New Foundation Farms. She is currently converting Planton Farm in Shropshire into a model regenerative farm.

She will lead the session looking at the profitability of regenerative approaches on Saturday morning with a panel of experts including former Nuffield scholar Ben Taylor-Davies.

He has established a reputation through his company Regen Ben as a straight talking farmer who advocates scientifically sound methods of producing crops that do not require huge amounts of artificial input.

Ben Taylor-Davies

The discussion panel also includes Shropshire specialists from Treflach Farm and Babbinswood Farm as well as the Bradford Estate and Downton Hall Estate.

Guidance on the latest funding opportunities will be on offer in a Friday workshop with representatives from DEFRA and Natural England providing the latest on Countryside Stewardship Agreements and the Sustainable Farming Incentive as well as localised resourcing.

Practical workshops over the two days will also provide hands-on experience of a wide range of skills, from measuring nutrient density to on-farm mapping and from composting to getting set up on Open Food Network.

The conference has been organised by The Shropshire Good Food Partnership and aims to examine all aspects of the food system.