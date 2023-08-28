Shropshire Star Farming Talk: Livestock competitions, flower arranging and main ring attractions

Sophie Dwerryhouse

Bringing value not just to their local communities, but promoting tourism and attracting visitors from far and wide, reconnecting urban areas with rural and helping to build a better understanding of food and farming. They can also provide an entertaining and educational day out for friends and families.

With interests peaking around topics such as the environment and food production, attendance to this year’s shows has sky rocketed, with organisers reporting record attendances.

Having had the opportunity to attend some shows on behalf of the Country Land and Business Association this year, I have particularly noticed the feeling of community and pride these shows bring.

Being at the heart of rural communities, they provide a rare opportunity for farmers and farming families to spend some time away from the day to day routine, showing animals and produce or socialising with others in the industry.

They are often put on the calendar a year in advance so that time off can be planned. One CLA member I spoke to at Burwarton Show said it was like a holiday for her and her husband. It gave them time to catch up with friends and enjoy the day together away from the farm.

Mental health and wellbeing within the farming community is being brought more and more to the forefront thanks to campaigns like Yellow Wellies ‘Mind your Head’ week and the Combine Challenge completed by CLA member Martin Williams and his friends. Shows and community events are a good way of providing relief for this, allowing open discussions with peers in a relaxed setting.

Sophie and Wilma at the Burwarton Show

Amongst the heritage and tradition, greater, progressive and innovative technology is appearing, often with whole sections dedicated. It is the perfect setting for farmers to meet and discuss different options with companies to find out how this new technology can increase productivity or help with specific ways of farming.

It is common knowledge that it hasn’t been easy for shows to continue after Covid19, with organisers feeling the economic effects that a year of no shows, and a year of restricted shows has had.

Although covid had lots of negative effects, one of the positives is that people rediscovered crafts such as baking and flower arranging which in turn has added to entries into competitions. It is wonderful to see someone win for the first time for their efforts.

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this show season. The camaraderie within the farming community really stands out, particularly after a few difficult years, and more recently with the war in Ukraine and changeable weather conditions. I am already looking forward to next year’s show season.