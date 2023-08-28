Farming Talk: Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers' Club

Max Porter

And so, with harvest in full swing, we've had a slightly less active calendar of events.

Having said that, the social committee organised a county dinner dance, a cracking event which packed out Minsterley Village Hall.

We had an excellent meal followed by a evening of dancing.

In late July, county president Kath Morris hosted the president's lunch at her home in Clun.

The marquee was situated at the top of the farm, with a outstanding viewing back over south Shropshire.

We thank all who sponsored a table or promised auction prize.

Oak Apple Catering served a superb lunch and past county chair Chris Potter ran an excellent auction, raising more than £5,000 to support Lingen Davies and SFYFC.

The lunch was fabulously supported by parents and presidents of many of the clubs within Shropshire along with other past members and the NFU.

It has reached the time of year when our club's hold their AGMs and decide on a new top table to lead their clubs for the forthcoming year. Members will nominate and elect suitable leaders to bring their new ideas to the club.

If you are interested in joining your local young farmer's club keep an eye out for the new members' evenings which will be held in September and October.

We have a vast variety of members and welcome anyone with an interest in rural activities and making new friendships and certainly not just a club for farmers.

Visit sfyfc.org.uk for more information.