NFU Cymru announces new head of operations

Iestyn Pritchard

Iestyn joins the senior leadership team and will work with the union’s County Advisers and Group Secretaries team to oversee the membership offer including membership performance, connection and communications strategy across the organisation.

Iestyn, who is currently NFU Cymru’s County Adviser for Anglesey, Mid Gwynedd and Meirionnydd, will take over the role from Kevin Owen, who has taken up a new role within the NFU as Head of Network and Subscriptions.

Iestyn said: “Welsh farming contributes hugely towards the economic, environmental, and social wellbeing of Wales, as we once again embark on a significant period of change for the industry, these are key messages that need to be heard.

"As an organisation we have a responsibility to ensure that our members are well informed and engaged with policy delivery across a wide range of areas that affect their business.

"Central to this is ensuring that we have a strong and visible network for members to access, offering the best representation both locally and nationally through our established Group Secretary and County Adviser Network.”

NFU Cymru Director John Mercer added: “I would like to congratulate Iestyn on his appointment as our Head of Operations.

"This is a vital role within NFU Cymru and I have no doubt that Iestyn will hit the ground running and do a fantastic job for our members throughout Wales.

"We continue to grow as an organisation and have seen sustained membership growth in recent years and so Iestyn’s role will be crucial in ensuring that our offer remains relevant and we continue to provide the best possible offering for our membership.